Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post earnings per share of $1.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.67. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $437,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,582,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,546,000 after buying an additional 69,982 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. 30,965,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,749,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -253.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.