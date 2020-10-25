Zacks: Brokerages Expect McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald's’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.76. McDonald's posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald's will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McDonald's.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

MCD opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in McDonald's in the 3rd quarter worth $1,114,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald's by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in McDonald's in the 3rd quarter worth $1,936,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

