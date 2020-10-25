Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to Post $0.94 EPS

Brokerages expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. Watsco reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Watsco by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 313.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 54.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 346,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 122,307 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.42. 206,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

