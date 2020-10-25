Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLRS. HSBC downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $867.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 125.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 123,705 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

