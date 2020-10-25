Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $415.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 3.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

