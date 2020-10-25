Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to Hold

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Get KushCo alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KSHB. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. KushCo has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KushCo (KSHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.