Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SALT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 232,484 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.