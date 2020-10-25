Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $467.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $300,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,472 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 414.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 554,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.