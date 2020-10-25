Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.