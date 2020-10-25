Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

