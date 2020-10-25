Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.73. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. Research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

