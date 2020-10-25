Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.72. 293,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average of $256.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $304.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

