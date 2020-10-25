Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) Announces Earnings Results

Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Zedge had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%.
ZDGE stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Zedge has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.27.
Zedge Company Profile
