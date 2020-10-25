Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) Announces Earnings Results

Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Zedge had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%.

ZDGE stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Zedge has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

