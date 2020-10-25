ZeuxCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $933,020.63 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $933,020.63 and $47,683.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

