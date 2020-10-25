Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

