$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.44. Match Group reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 810.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,399,000 after acquiring an additional 340,279 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,392,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $190,638,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Match Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,766,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.53. 22,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 527.94, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

