-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.86). Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRTG. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $311.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

