18,642 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 694,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 110,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,648,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 615.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 70,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDJ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. 19,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,778. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

