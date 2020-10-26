1irstcoin Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $31.78 million and approximately $64,515.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00006947 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,967,353 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

