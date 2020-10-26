1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $35.32 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $902.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 1st Source by 26.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 22.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

