2,090 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.40.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $481.25. 3,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.86. The company has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total transaction of $8,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,056,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,176,956. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.