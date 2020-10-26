2,395 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of RS stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

