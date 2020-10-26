2,784 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in The Progressive by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,702,000 after purchasing an additional 590,249 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 376,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after buying an additional 77,354 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 960,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 77,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.09. 14,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,491. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

