2,940 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 318.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 183.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $29.63.

