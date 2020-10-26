33,519 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000. Caterpillar makes up about 2.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.64. 76,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average is $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.37.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.