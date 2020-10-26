4,141 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,221 shares of company stock worth $5,973,002. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN opened at $59.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

