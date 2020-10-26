447,053 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 447,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,808,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,783,000 after buying an additional 3,088,746 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,123,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,052,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,281,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after buying an additional 190,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,525,000 after buying an additional 711,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,980,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after buying an additional 63,184 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.76. 3,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,450. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

