57,834 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $23,558,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,795,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 770.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 234,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 207,718 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $4,926,000.

PSEP traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

