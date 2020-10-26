7,540 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJUN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000.

NYSEARCA BJUN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

