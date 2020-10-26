Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.18.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 653,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.