Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.18.

ABT opened at $107.79 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 653,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

