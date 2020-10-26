ABN Amro Lowers Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Sell

ABN Amro lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($5.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($2.91). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

