ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

ACON S2 Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 27th. ACON S2 Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ACON S2 Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:STWOU opened at $9.96 on Monday. ACON S2 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

