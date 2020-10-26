Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADUS. BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.71.

ADUS opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $106.98.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,590 shares of company stock worth $48,266,516. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

