Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Acquires 13,800 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 951,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,394,579. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

