Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 1,010 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $6.73 on Monday, reaching $215.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.47. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

