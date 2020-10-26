Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.9% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 951,836 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$62.04 during midday trading on Monday. 4,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,091. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

