Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,775,000 after acquiring an additional 393,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.00. 95,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,806. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

