Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMD opened at $81.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

