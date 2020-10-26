Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO) Shares Gap Down to $37.00

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $34.00. Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 973,747 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.40.
In other news, insider Michael J. Sinclair bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £1,948,050 ($2,545,139.80).
Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.
