Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €847.00 ($996.47).

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.