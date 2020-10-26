Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aegon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 317.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

