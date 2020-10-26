Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Down 15.3%

Shares of Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) fell 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 140,027 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 136,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Africa Energy from C$0.47 to C$0.46 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $189.45 million and a P/E ratio of -73.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.93 and a quick ratio of 15.91.

In other news, Director John William Sharp Bentley sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total transaction of C$2,173,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,631,002 shares in the company, valued at C$12,141,707.59.

Africa Energy Company Profile (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.