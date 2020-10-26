Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$128.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

AEM stock opened at C$104.10 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$772.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6608189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.68, for a total value of C$1,203,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,489,008.52. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.48, for a total transaction of C$191,025.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,384,240. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,794 shares of company stock worth $2,889,285.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

