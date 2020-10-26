AidCoin (AID) One Day Volume Hits $75.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $312,305.47 and approximately $75.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

About AidCoin

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,800,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,800,978 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

