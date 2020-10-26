Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

