Alan McIntosh Acquires 32,897,956 Shares of Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) Stock

Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) insider Alan McIntosh acquired 32,897,956 shares of Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £27,963,262.60 ($36,534,181.60).

CRN stock opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. Cairn Homes plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million and a PE ratio of 19.55.

About Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

