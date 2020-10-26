Alan McIntosh Acquires 32,897,956 Shares of Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) Stock

Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) insider Alan McIntosh acquired 32,897,956 shares of Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £27,963,262.60 ($36,534,181.60).
CRN stock opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. Cairn Homes plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million and a PE ratio of 19.55.
About Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L)
