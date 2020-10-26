Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $306.98. 241,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,572,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average is $243.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

