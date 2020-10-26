Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,938,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 319.8% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.9% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $309.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $838.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

