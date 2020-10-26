Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $362.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $469.56 on Friday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $470.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.29 and its 200-day moving average is $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 74.03%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,668,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 425.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Align Technology by 139.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 365.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 189,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

